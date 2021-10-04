Montgomery County center connects domestic violence survivors with help, resources

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate and can often go unnoticed. During this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, local leaders are letting us all know help isn’t so hard to find.

Law enforcement, mental health professionals, and community organizations work with the Montgomery County’s Family Justice Center to connect survivors of domestic abuse with the resources and help in an instant. The center provides in-person services at its 600 Jefferson Plaza location in Rockville, and services online through its website.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy says the FJC can get you just about anything you might need.

“Is it food? Is it housing? Is it clothing? Is it the immigration consequences that you fear? We are here to serve you, we are here to help you overcome those barriers that keep you trapped in domestic violence situations,” said McCarthy during a press conference outside the center Monday morning.

“Be preventative, not reactive. Provide education, not incarceration,” said Tenaj Moody, a domestic violence survivor now working alongside the FJC.

She’s working to make sure what happened to her doesn’t happen again.

“I was left with a black eye, in handcuffs from defending myself against my abuser. This abusive relationship made its way into the courtroom, where I was left feeling scared, embarrassed and silent,” said Moody.

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin and his office are heavily involved with the FJC, and he says DV Awareness doesn’t end on the 31st.

“Although Domestic Violence Awareness Month is in October, every minute of every day is domestic violence awareness at the Family Justice Center,” Popkin said.

If you’re not sure where to start and you live in the state of Maryland, try calling 211. The people on the other end of the line can connect you with resources for domestic violence and mental health.