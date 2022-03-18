MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March 18th is Transit Driver Appreciation Day to celebrate employees who residents depend on to get from place to place.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation celebrated with county leaders, including County Executive Marc Elrich. He presented an official proclamation recognizing the day.

MCDOT and county leaders specifically highlighted how during the pandemic, bus operators adapted quickly and were on the front lines to keep the county moving.

“These guys and young ladies have been on the front lines since the beginning of this pandemic and they have preserved,” said Andre Lucas, MCDOT Depot Chief. “All of their fears, through all of the changes, through all the schedule shifts and everything we’ve asked them to do.”

Recently, the county council approved county executive Elrich’s recommendation for bus operator and transit coordinator salary increases.