Montgomery County celebrates African Heritage Month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is the first in the United States to proclaim the month of September as African Heritage Month. In honor of this, the council held its inaugural African Heritage Month commemoration.

Montgomery County is home to more than 54,000 Africans, who make up 15 percent of the overall immigrant population. African Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate the unique and diverse culture and heritage within the African diaspora. The celebration’s theme is the “Resiliency of African Businesses During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

“While many of our small businesses and marginalized communities bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, our African business owners showed unimaginable resilience during extremely difficult times in our county,” said Council President Tom Hucker.