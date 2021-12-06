Montgomery County buses honor Rosa Parks with new plaque

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks took a stand by refusing to give up her seat to a white person. This created a revolution to help end oppression in the Black community.

Today her bravery is still honored. If you’re riding on one of Montgomery County’s buses, you may see some new décor dedicated to Ms. Parks.

Officials announced that throughout the month of December, all Montgomery County buses will feature new signs to commemorate Rosa Parks’ efforts to eliminate segregation.

The blue plaque features a picture of parks with the title “Celebrating Equal Rights.”

“Her legacy is one we want to pass on to the future generations. We want to continue to memorialize her, in addition to her actions, to show support for equal rights, and the importance of standing ground for equality,” said Sam Oji, chief of the enhanced mobility and customer relations division of Transit Services with the Montgomery County Dept. of Transportation