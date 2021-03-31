Montgomery County bus fares waived through June 30

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has reversed their initial decision to resume bus fare collections on April 5, now keeping bus rides free through June 30.

The Montgomery County Council directed MCDOT to continue their free bus services, especially with the opening of the new vaccination site at Montgomery College.

“I don’t think it makes any sense to have a mass vaccination site on a bus transit line, but then start charging people to get there,” Councilmember Evan Glass said. “We want to make sure that as many people as possible get vaccinated.”

County Executive Marc Elrich says this continued suspension of fare collection is possible by using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“Knowing that the feds were going to be able to backfill this meant that we were able to make this decision,” Elrich said. “And so we just said ‘sure, we’ll go ahead and do that.'”

Councilmember Glass says making public transportation free or more affordable creates equity and removes possible barriers for people to get vaccinated.

“Three-quarters of our ride-on users are people of color, and nearly half of the riders make less than $30,000 a year,” Glass said. “That is essentially the same demographic that has been the hardest hit by covid, both the health crisis and the economic crisis; and so we want to make sure that the hardest-hit communities have access to get around our community and are able to get vaccinated.”

Glass said the continuation of free or reduced budget fares past June will be left up to budgeting, and those hearings on the budget for fiscal year 2022 begin April 6.