MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The shortage of bus drivers impacted many residents and businesses. Still, the Montgomery County council is working to obtain and retain bus drivers by increasing their pay.

The county aims to give bus drivers a similar wage to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

According to the county council, Transit Bus Operators starting salary would increase to 45,000 dollars. Then when an employee completes training, their salary will rise to 48,500 dollars.

Finally, when an employee completes orientation, their salary will increase to about 51,000 dollars. After that, drivers will receive yearly step increases.

Regarding Maximum salary, the council stated:

The maximum salary would increase by 4.6% (from $75,526 to $79,000) for Transit Bus Operators and by 6.3% (from $82,757 to $88,000) for Transit Coordinators. Ford Transit Bus Operators, this would align the maximum salary closer to WMATA ($81,490).

‘While submitted mid-year, the proposed MOA would make the new salary matrix retroactive to the first pay period in FY22 (July 1, 2021),” Said the office of Councilmember Tom Hucker.

Residents can expect rides on buses to remain free through at least July 2022.