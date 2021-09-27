Montgomery County Board of Elections adds more early voting locations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is getting ready for their 2022 Gubernatorial Election. County leaders say this is a very important event, which is why The Montgomery County Board of Elections is working to make sure all residents have equal access to voting, and they are doing so by adding additional early voting locations.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections wasn’t supposed to make a decision regarding early voting polls until next month, but many residents came together to voice their concerns and now there will be fourteen early voting locations

“The board recommended the eleven early voting locations that were leveraged in 2020, and in addition to those locations, They’ve added and made recommendations to incorporate the white oak Community Center, the Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center, and also they’ve added the North Potomac Nancy basic Community Center,” said Gilberto Zelaya, Community Engagement Public information officer, for Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The board says they decided to add more locations, because they wanted to stick by their motto is which is– your time, your voice, your vote, meaning they are here to provide equal voting opportunities so everyone’s voice is heard.

The BOE also recommends residests keep these dates in mind