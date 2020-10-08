Montgomery County Board of Education discuss student arrest data

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Board of Education for Montgomery County hosted meetings this week on various topics, one of which was arrest statistics for students and the state of the School Resource Officer program.

This meeting followed the Board’s directive for MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith to gather three years of student arrest data on school property.

The study found 460 MCPS students were arrested in the past three school years. 83% of these students were Black and Hispanic, despite them making up only 21% and 32% of the student population respectively.

MCPS’ director of school safety and security Ed Clarke said there is an overrepresentation of minority students in the arrest numbers and “… We need to roll up our sleeves and do better about this.”

Over the past several months, opinions have clashed over the purpose of SRO’s and the possibility of their replacement with counselors and mental health professionals.

“Most of us would like to see more mental health services,” Former school board President Mike Durso said. “but that does not mean that they are in lieu of SROs, but, perhaps, in addition to.”

Superintendent smith is expected to recommend whether to modify or end the school resource officer program by January 2021.