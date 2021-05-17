Montgomery County bill would add transparency in internal police investigations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — New policing legislation comes as Montgomery County elected officials vow to remove police officers from schools this fall, and a lawsuit against remains in limbo after MCPD officers were shown screaming at a 5-year-old on body camera footage from an incident in Silver Spring last year.

That incident happened in January 2020, but county councilmember Will Jawando says county leaders weren’t notified about that incident until March of this year.

“We found out over a year later that this happened. It was a failure at so many levels for that little boy, but also a systemic failure,” said Jawando in a press conference on Monday.

The new legislation would require more transparency surrounding body-worn camera footage and MCPD’s internal investigations. Council President Tom Hucker says the law would require random reviews of footage and reporting requirements for internal investigations involving the use of force, discrimination, and other factors.

“In the east Silver Spring incident, that incident wasn’t reported to the chief. Once it was reported to the chief, it wasn’t reported to the county executive, council, or state’s attorney. We all found out from media reports. So, the bill also requires the reporting of investigations to the chief,” said Hucker.

WDVM reached out to the Montgomery County Police Department for a statement about this bill but did not receive a response by the time of this report.