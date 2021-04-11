Montgomery County begins annual street sweeping program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Department of Transportation has commenced its annual street sweeping program.

From April until June, MCDOT will sweep over 4,100 lane miles of residential roadways. Last year, MCDOT removed over 1,000 tons of debris from the roads. Certain sweeping routes will be prioritized based on their proximity to specific watershed areas designated by the county Department of Environmental Protection. MCDEP also has an additional sweeping program that targets primary and arterial roadways.

Tim Serrano, manager of Montgomery County Street Sweeping Program, explained that there are four sweepers that pick up debris such as dirt, sticks, and leftover salt residue from winter operations. He stated that the county wants to remove the debris from the roads before any big summer storms. He explained the heavy rains could wash the debris into storm drains that run into streams and watersheds.

Serrano also stated that the program is also an effort to improve the aesthetic of the county and can serve as a beautification measure. However, the county is more concerned with removing the debris that could harm the water systems in the county.

MCDOT will be posting “no parking” signs and notifications on their website a few days in advance of sweeping operations.