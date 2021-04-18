Montgomery County awarded grant funding for environmental projects

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s largest county will receive grant funding to improve and protect its environment.

The Chesapeake Bay Trust has awarded Montgomery County over $640,000 in grant funding for projects to implement green infrastructure, plant new trees in the county, monitor water quality and preserve watersheds, and create environmental conservation outreach programs.

One of the organizations receiving a portion of funding is the Potomac Riverkeepers Network which works to protect and defend the Potomac Watershed. Dean Naujoks, the Potomac Riverkeeper for the network, says that everyone has a right to clean water.

“As riverkeeper, you want everybody to be engaged in clean water. The beauty of this project, 21 ways to protect the river, is it just gives lots of people access in different ways to get engaged with clean water,” Naujoks said. “Everybody has a right to clean water, but it takes a community of people and community groups and partnerships to really make that happen.”

The grant funding will be awarded to it 15 organizations across the county to carry out their different environmental projects.

The Montgomery County Watershed Restoration and Outreach Grant Program awardees are listed below.