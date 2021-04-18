Montgomery County awarded grant funding for environmental projects

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s largest county will receive grant funding to improve and protect its environment.
The Chesapeake Bay Trust has awarded Montgomery County over $640,000 in grant funding for projects to implement green infrastructure, plant new trees in the county, monitor water quality and preserve watersheds, and create environmental conservation outreach programs.
One of the organizations receiving a portion of funding is the Potomac Riverkeepers Network which works to protect and defend the Potomac Watershed. Dean Naujoks, the Potomac Riverkeeper for the network, says that everyone has a right to clean water.
“As riverkeeper, you want everybody to be engaged in clean water. The beauty of this project, 21 ways to protect the river, is it just gives lots of people access in different ways to get engaged with clean water,” Naujoks said. “Everybody has a right to clean water, but it takes a community of people and community groups and partnerships to really make that happen.”
The grant funding will be awarded to it 15 organizations across the county to carry out their different environmental projects.
The Montgomery County Watershed Restoration and Outreach Grant Program awardees are listed below.
- Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, $90,000: for green infrastructure practices and a watershed outreach project.
- Anacostia Riverkeeper, $30,242: for Sligo Creek water quality monitoring. Anacostia Riverkeeper, $50,000: for trash trap maintenance and monitoring.
- Anacostia Riverkeeper, $62,000: for green infrastructure practices at two sites in the Anacostia Watershed.
- Audubon Naturalist Society of the Central Atlantic States, Inc., $20,836: for a watershed stewardship engagement project for Latino/Latina/Latinx communities.
- Audubon Naturalist Society of the Central Atlantic States, Inc., $29,983: for a conservation landscape training program for Latino, Latina, and Latinx residents.
- Bannockburn Community Club, $50,000: for an impervious surface removal and green infrastructure project in Bethesda.
- Casey Trees, $75,000: for a street tree project that will plant 240 trees.
- Friends of Sligo Creek, $60,061: for green infrastructure practices at the Carolyn Condominium in Silver Spring.
- Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake (IPC), $9,571: for a virtual watershed restoration training program.
- Little Falls Watershed Alliance, $30,000: for an innovative water quality monitoring project using autonomous environmental robots.
- Little Falls Watershed Alliance, $32,635: for a permeable paver project in the Overlook Community in Bethesda.
- National Wildlife Federation, $49,953: for a native plant outreach project for the faith-based community.
- Potomac Riverkeeper Network, $29,998: for delivery of a watershed stewardship and pollution awareness campaign.
- University of Maryland System Foundation, $20,000: for a green infrastructure design plan for the Glenwood Recreation Club in Silver Spring.