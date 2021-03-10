Montgomery County asks students to test, quarantine after spring break travel

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Families and students have long-awaited spring break after a tumultuous year of learning from home and testing out a return to the classroom. But some school systems are asking families to take precautions before sending students back to class.

Montgomery County Public Schools released spring break travel guidance this week before Governor Larry Hogan announced changes to the state’s travel guidance. At the time of this report, MCPS guidance hasn’t changed.

The school system is encouraging families to stay home for spring break (March 29 – April 5), but says “students who choose to travel outside of Maryland and its adjacent jurisdictions (Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.) should take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of returning and self-quarantine while awaiting results.”

In its initial guidance, the school system said it was open to revising the guidance as federal and state guidelines change. MCPS also said this guidance applies to any student travel during the school year.