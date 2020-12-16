Montgomery County approaches the 1k death mark

FILE – In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a COVID-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday, Dec. 14, just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been 9 months since the pandemic began COVID-19 cases are rising across the region.

New metrics show that the rate of infection is 43.7 per 100,000 cases which is about 8 times higher than in previous months. As a result restaurants, retail stores, and religious institutions must operate at 25 percent capacity.

“I know I’m tired but apparently Covid is not tired, and so until it’s tired and it’s warn out, we’re going to keep doing what we have to do in order to make us safe,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “This was extremely difficult for me and the council. I don’t want anyone to think we took this decision lightly. we’re well aware that we’re making decisions that are impacting lives jobs and businesses.”

Like the state, Montgomery County has reached more grim milestones. As of this Wednesday morning, the county has seen 995 deaths and is fully expecting to pass the 1,000 death mark by the end of the week.

What’s also alarming is the fact that three out of six hospitals in Montgomery County have no ICU vacancy. and it’s a trend that could continue. Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Dr. Earl Stoddard said Johns Hopkins University projects that without further COVID-19 prevention efforts, Maryland will max out hospital bed capacity around Jan. 15.