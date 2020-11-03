Montgomery County announces partnership to improve public safety

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is asking residents to take a survey that’s is designed to gauge their assessment of the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to officials, the information that is gathered from the survey, in conjunction with the work of the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force and guidance from ELE4A, will be used to advise the Elrich administration on how the County Government may rebalance spending priorities and reimagine public safety while working toward a safer and more equitable County.

“We, need and want our community partners to help us reform policing in the County and reimagine public safety,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “In order to have a thoughtful discussion and review of our public safety efforts, I formed the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force, which includes a diverse group of residents; however, I want to hear from more community members and I invite you to participate in this community input survey.”

The survey will be open until Nov. 14 and is available in multiple languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese, French, Korean, Chinese, and Amharic.

Click here to take the survey.