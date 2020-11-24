Montgomery County announces new restrictions, requires mask outdoors at all times

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Montgomery County’s Health officer announced new health restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the county.

Going to effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Face coverings are required at all times outdoors and also indoor in public facilities.

“We are entering a phase of COVID-19 that is very worrisome, and we need every resident to understand what that means,” said Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles. “It is critical that each one of us takes this directive seriously and does our part to slow the spread. Contact tracing data indicates that family and group gatherings are where a significant number of the state’s cases are occurring. It is extremely important that each of us thinks about our collective responsibility to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. The case counts are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, and we need to take more drastic steps to reduce transmission.”

In the release, these new restrictions are in an effort to stop the number of cases that are coming from family and other social gatherings.

There were 213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County reported on Monday by the Maryland Department of Health. This is an increase of more than 2,000 cases in the past week.

Marylanders can report violations by calling 833-979-2266 or by emailing prevent.covid@maryland.gov, which will be overseen by the Maryland State Police COVID-19 compliance unit. For the latest COVID-19 updates, visit the County’s COVID-19 website and follow Montgomery County on Facebook @MontgomeryCountyInfo and Twitter @MontgomeryCoMD.