Montgomery County announces ban on polystyrene food service ware

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is striving to build a greener community, which is why beginning on new years day, the use and sale of all polystyrene items, such as foam cups and other plastic food service use is prohibited.
The Montgomery County department of environmental protection announced foam and rigid plastic food service items will be banned from Montgomery County.
Food services will not be allowed to use it or sell it. The department is requiring businesses to use recyclable disposable food service products, in an effort to protect our environment from pollution.
According to the Montgomery County department of environmental protection:
- All food service businesses, including full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, fast food restaurants, cafes, delicatessens, coffee shops, supermarkets, grocery stores, vending trucks or carts, food trucks, businesses or institutional cafeterias located in Montgomery County, Maryland. The law also applies to not-for-profit organizations and federal, state and local government facilities.
- All food service operated by or on behalf of Montgomery County departments and agencies, as well as other businesses selling or providing food within the County for consumption on or off the premises.
- This applies to all retailers in Montgomery County, Maryland.