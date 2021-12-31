Montgomery County announces ban on polystyrene food service ware

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is striving to build a greener community, which is why beginning on new years day, the use and sale of all polystyrene items, such as foam cups and other plastic food service use is prohibited.

The Montgomery County department of environmental protection announced foam and rigid plastic food service items will be banned from Montgomery County.

Food services will not be allowed to use it or sell it. The department is requiring businesses to use recyclable disposable food service products, in an effort to protect our environment from pollution.

According to the Montgomery County department of environmental protection: