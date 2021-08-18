Montgomery County Animal Service waives adoption fees for mammals

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County animal service and adoption center is waiving all adoption fees for small mammals. The shelter says they are beginning to overflow and wants to encourage community members to adopt.

The adoption center is making it easier than ever to adopt — all you need is an ID and an up to date rabies certificate for dogs and cats.

Until August 28th, the adoption fees for all small mammals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and more are completely waived.

In an effort to promote adoption, Montgomery County Partners for Animal Well-Being is sponsoring the adoption fees for all small mammals to make it easier to adopt.

“It’s really important for us to have adopters come and adopt small animal, because the only way we can remain with such a high live release rate is, if we have adopters to take on these animals. Right now, we are filled with mammals and we want to find them great homes,” said Maria Anselmo, community relations manager with Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Guidelines for adoption and the adoption questionnaire can be found online.