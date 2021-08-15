Montgomery County Ag Fair offers family fun to cap off the summer

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Ag Fair is in full swing offering fun for people of all ages to cap off the summer.

The Ag Fair offers a wide array of rides, games, and fair food, the perfect combination for some back-to-school fun to end the summer. The fair also holds various shows throughout the day.

The Montgomery County Ag Fair is also held to showcase the different animals raised by kids in Montgomery County as part of the 4H program.

The Montgomery County Ag Fair will run until August 21st, 2021. For more information about the fair, please visit their website.