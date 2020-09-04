Montgomery County Adoption Center finds homes for over 160 animals

DERWOOD, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center has wrapped up it’s Clear the Shelters Event, providing homes for over 160 animals in the month of August.

Located in derwood, the facility reopened August 6, offering appointment only and social distancing for adoptions.

MCASAC Community Relations Manager Maria Anselmo said during adoption fees were 50% off during the month of august.

“It really was very successful,” Anselmo said. “We had 169 animals go home. 100 cats, I think 42 dogs, and the rest were a mix of small mammals, birds, I think there was a gecko in there as well.”

Anselmo said their shelter is still operating and taking care of animals, and although the adoption process takes longer under COVID regulations, they have plenty of furry friends looking for a home.