Montgomery County addresses vaccine “mix up” during briefing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is under fire for a slow vaccine rollout.

This comes after county officials met during their weekly briefing on updates related to COVID-19. The county’s executive Marc Elrich addressed the scrutiny by sharing data on how many have already been vaccinated. The latest data shows more people in the county have been vaccinated than anywhere else in the state.

Over 94,000 people have been vaccinated as of Thursday, which is 10% of the county’s population. As many are eager to get protected against this deadly virus, it may be a long wait. Elrich says, “There’s just not enough vaccine as the state receives about 12,000 doses a day which goes throughout the entire state, our focus in the county continues to be on the 75 plus residents or on the hardest-hit areas .”

Still no word on when other groups will be eligible to get vaccinated but it could take weeks. Officials also say they will be looking very closely at numbers once indoor dining opens this Sunday.