Montgomery County a step closer to banning ‘ghost guns’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sales of ghost guns, untraceable and pieced-together guns, have skyrocketed across the country and are responsible for thousands of lives lost. The weapons could be banned in Montgomery County in the near future.

The Montgomery County Council unanimously voted to restrict ghost guns on Tuesday.

If Bill 4-21 passes, the law would restrict the use, sale, and possession of undetectable guns. The ghost gun market continues to advance as many are purchased online. The county’s police chief Marcus Jones explains the weapons are known as the “do it yourself” or homemade style guns that are easily built by using a kit of individual pieces or 3-D printers.

The guns are not traceable and do not require background checks. The bill would also keep the weapons away from minors

Last year, MCPD recovered over 70 ghost guns and have made numerous arrests.

So far, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington state have established regulations to prohibit the manufacture, sale, or use of ghost guns.

The ghost guns bill would also do the following:

Restrict the possession, use, sale, and transfer of ghost guns, undetectable guns, and certain other firearms with respect to minors

Restrict the possession, use, sale, and transfer of ghost guns, undetectable guns, and certain other firearms within 100 yards of places of public assembly