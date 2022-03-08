MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning March 15, the Montgomery County Council will resume in-person meetings. The council expressed they will continue to provide residents with multiple opportunities to provide public hearing testimony. In addition, residents will continue to testify electronically for public hearings or in person at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

“One of the things we have learned during the pandemic is that giving our residents the opportunity to participate in the legislative process remotely has expanded the diversity of views expressed on essential public policy issues and has greatly increased participation,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz. “Maintaining the option to testify remotely at Council public hearings allows us to hear from residents who may otherwise not be able to join an in-person meeting because of job responsibilities, childcare concerns or mobility issues.”

According to the council:

For in-person Council meetings, residents will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination indicating at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to enter the Council hearing rooms located on the third and seventh floors of the Council Office Building.

“All our public health experts agree that getting vaccinated is still the best way for individuals to protect themselves and others from developing Covid-19,” said Council President Albornoz. “While our community is fortunate to have some of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, we continue to encourage residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted to do so as soon as possible.”