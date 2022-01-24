Montgomery Council pauses proposed vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council was considering making passports more than just for traveling. Earlier this month, they had considered requiring proof of vaccinations for residents to enter establishments, but it seems like they may be changing their minds.

In a press conference on Monday, Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Vice President Evan Glass hosted a briefing to discuss the proposed vaccine mandate.

The duo announced after receiving concern from businesses owners and other county leaders, they have decided to push back voting on the mandate. As of right now, residents will not have to show proof of vaccination in Montgomery county.

Although the proposed mandate is paused right now, the county is aware if it goes into effect, businesses may lose profit, however, they plan to make sure establishments are taken care of.

“There will definitely be some support in some form or fashion. We want to make sure everyone stays safe, but we also do not want businesses to fall. If this matter moves forward there will be a plan for local businesses,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz.

As of right now, there is no date on when this will be voted on, however council members say business owners will receive the proper notice if this will go into effect.