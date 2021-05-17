Montgomery College’s president to head to Nevada

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After 10 years, Montgomery College’s president is on her way to Nevada.
Dr. Derionne P. Pollard announced she has accepted a new position as the next president of Nevada State College. Pollard has been with the college serving more than 50,000 students since 2010.
She is known as a leader in the community and the first black woman and LGBTQ+ member to serve the college. She is leaving what is known as one of the nation’s best community colleges to now serve at a four-year institution.
She will be the first woman and first African American to lead Nevada State.