Montgomery College students will continue online classes through spring semester

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery College students will continue remote learning through the spring semester next year.
President Derionne Pollard announced the semester, which begins January 25, will continue with remote teaching and learning and a limited number of on-campus labs. This means community use of campus facilities and athletic field rentals are suspended through April 1.
The county continues to hit high COVID-19 numbers and has recently reached 1,000 deaths. School officials say their priority will continue to be the health and safety of its employees and students.
