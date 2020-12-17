Montgomery College students will continue online classes through spring semester

WINCHESTER, Va. and POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (WDVM) -- Thursday morning commuters could see a few problem spots this morning along I-81 from Maryland into West Virginia. Crossing over into West Virginia, conditions along I-81 improved quite dramatically. Traffic picked up to speed on the interstate, but the main and secondary roads exiting the interstate were a bit more slippery than the main freeway.

Across Winchester to Leesburg, conditions along Va. Highway 7 were a bit slick in spots where crews had not got to yet during the early morning, but conditions along the state route should continue to improve now that the sun has risen. There were a bit more snow-covered roads during the 7 and 8 o'clock morning hours along U.S. 15 from Leesburg to the U.S. 340 split.