TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery College student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student reported their results just one week after in-person classes began. The class met twice last week, on September 1st and 4th. In a statement from the college’s president, Dr. Derionne Pollard says the student was in a hybrid in-person and online course. There were a total of five students and one instructor. The college has now suspended in classes, “in-person” meetings, for two weeks.

College officials do not believe the student contracted the virus on campus. Montgomery College Director of Media Relations, Marcus Rosano said, “All students that were enrolled in the class with this individual were contacted within 24 hours,” and the Interim Director of Public Safety, Adam Reid stated, “The space is closed off. It’s isolated and then it goes through deep cleaning, and those spaces are cleaned every day regardless.”

Most classes are virtual, but some of them require hands-on learning. 4% are hybrid courses, which include online and very limited in-person meetings.