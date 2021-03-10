Montgomery College could be a potential mass vaccination site

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials have been vying for a mass vaccination site in one of the state’s most populated and hardest-hit counties.

Montgomery County health officials now say they are one step closer to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College. Dr. Earl Stoddard said state health officials have scheduled a walk-through with the National Guard.

“They haven’t said no, but they haven’t said yes either, so we’re continuing with our planning efforts,” said Stoddard. “Our goal is to do as many of the logistical things upfront as possible to make it difficult for them to say no once the state has more vaccine available to it in a few weeks.”

State officials have expressed their intent in getting the getting the sites on Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland off the ground before committing to other sites.