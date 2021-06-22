Montgomery College building renamed in honor of outgoing president

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. Derionne P. Pollard, the first black woman to lead as President of Montgomery College, is leaving after 10 years. The Board of Trustees approved a resolution to name a building on campus after her.

The Student Affairs and Science building at the Germantown campus will now be renamed the Dr. Derionne P. Pollard Student Affairs and Science building. Board Chair Mike Knap also made note that now all three campuses will have a building named after a President.

This announcement was a complete shock to Dr. Pollard, and she is especially honored because of her “commitment to advancing stem education and her ardent devotion to students.”

Monday’s board meeting was the last for Dr. Pollard before she starts her new position as President at Nevada State College.