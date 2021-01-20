Montgomery Co. wants more vaccine doses before moving on to next phase

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has started vaccines for the last tier of Group 1A, which includes health specialists, pharmacists, funeral home staff, and others who are considered a high priority. Leaders say the county isn’t getting enough doses to move forward to 1C with the rest of Maryland.

“What has not changed is the number of doses the state has received from the federal government. We have asked the state to increase the total received each week,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s chief health officer.

Dr. Gayles explained that the state of Maryland has been receiving around 75,000 doses a week from the federal government. He says the county receives several thousand doses each week and that’s not likely to increase any time soon. County leaders say they want to set the public’s expectations.

“The notion that we would be moving to 1C with the rest of the state is unreasonable. I think our biggest concern about the governor’s announcement is that it’s created a massive expectation that something is available when it is not,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

County leaders say they are working to increase capacity and the number of vaccines they Are able to administer, in the case that the state does begin to ramp up the number of vaccines Montgomery County receives.