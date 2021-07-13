Montgomery Co. vote on 5G zoning reforms placed on hold

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A plan to vote on 5G zoning reforms in Montgomery County was placed on hold on Tuesday.

The council was expected to vote on 4 and 5G wireless towers, which are expected to be placed around different neighborhoods around the county. ZTA 1907 is a zoning amendment that facilitates infrastructure for 5G wireless services, however, some residents are not happy with the distance between their homes to where the devices are installed.

Councilmember Riemer, who is a lead author of the amendment, will require 5G cell towers to be placed between 30 and 60 feet away from residential zones. Some are worried about the towers’ high radio waves, as they believe they could affect their health.

“What we’ve actually proposed, I have to say, I have to confess, it is more restrictive than the DC ordinance. It’s more restrictive than the Virginia ordinance,” Riemer stated.

The vote is now expected to happen later this week.