ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Buildings are responsible for nearly half of our carbon pollution. Montgomery County leaders passed a bill that would create a new energy standard.

The bill will make sure all new buildings are built to the new climate standards and will also help establish new standards for old buildings.

The goal is to curb emissions from the built environment, reduce building owner operating costs and help meet the county’s climate goals.

“We have so many buildings that were built in Montgomery County that were in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s and they are grossly inefficient and there is so much good work that could be done to repurpose them to make them much more efficient than they are and to save all of the electrons that the county executive was talking about,” Tom Hucker, chair of the transportation & environment committee of the Montgomery County Council, said.

Officials believe the most recent heavy rainstorms and flooding in the county are because of climate change.