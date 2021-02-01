Montgomery Co. students play hooky, take a day off from virtual school

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Some families across our region woke up to school cancellations in their districts, even though many students are learning from home.

Other families were not so lucky, with virtual classes still in session in districts like Montgomery County Public Schools. Some MCPS parents allowed their kids to play hooky from online school to spend a few hours away from the computer screen and enjoy the recent snowfall.

A popular sledding spot, Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville, was a technology-free haven for families over the weekend into Monday.

“Realistically, are they gonna be paying attention on a day like today? Probably not so much,” said MCPS parent Martin Mikus, as three of his children zipped down Frost’s big hill on Monday.

Mikus said his family recently returned to Montgomery County after living abroad for several years, so it’s been hard for his kids to find a group of friends during the pandemic. He says he’s also seeing shifts in the demeanor and well-being of his kids.

“They’re having a hard time, especially the really young ones. I have a six-year-old and he’s been dealing with so much anxiety and stress. His personality is changing. I feel like the mental health and physical health aspect of [getting outside] is more important,” said Mikus, who also noted that his kids were only missing the first half of the school day to spend time burning off steam.

“No fresh air, nothing. You’re just sitting there,” said Joshua, one of Mikus’ boys.

As for the little ones, who are heading into school soon, they may not get the same snow day experience as students past.

School leaders say snow days could be replaced with virtual learning days, even after students return to school.

While running around the Frost campus on Monday, Dmitry Fishman said he and his four-year-old son Liam will take plenty of snow days when the little guy heads off to grade school.

“I would rather take a day off and go sledding with my son, than virtual learn, or try to juggle it all. I’d just take the sick day,” said Fishman.