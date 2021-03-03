Montgomery Co. students demand action against climate change before Earth Day

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A group of high school students in Montgomery County are calling out officials in the midst of what they call a climate emergency.

Montgomery County students are working toward a better future.

“It’s going to take all of us to build our people power in order to save the world and make these people understand,” said Rosie Clemans-Cope, Sunrise Rockville.

Climate advocates gathered outside of the county executive’s office to criticize the county’s incomplete draft plan toward a healthier environment.

“It just does not have enough details there’s no timeline, and very few details,” Eleanor Clemans-Cope, Sunrise Rockville.

Three years ago the county declared a climate emergency, then released the draft climate action plan but they say no action has been taken.

“Right now they need to change the plan so it’s actionable and can really save our lives,” said Rosie.

The plan stops at 83% emissions reduction. The group wants a revised 2021 climate plan by April 22nd on Earth Day.

“We need action and we need it now,” said Eleanor.

The group though says they applaud the county for the purchase of electric buses which are set to roll out next semester, they say it’s merely a drop in the bucket for the county.