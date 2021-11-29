Montgomery Co. small business owners continue to struggle during work along Purple Line

200K in funds toward businesses that have taken a hit due to construction

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The troubled Purple Line light rail project is underway again with construction extending from Bethesda to New Carrollton. Meanwhile, many of those businesses along the rail line have taken a hit during the disruptive construction.

Montgomery County has $230,000 for small businesses that have taken a hit due to construction.

Sweet Sweet Kitchen Owner, Avalanche Deen said, “When I opened, it was a two-way lane, and now since construction, it is a one-way lane.”

Deen opened Sweet Sweet Kitchen early this year. His business sits on the corner of Bonifant and Fenton Street, and now that half of the road has been taken by roadwork, it limits parking for his customers.

“It’s hard enough to survive right now in this environment and to have people climbing jersey barriers to get to your front door, that’s a struggle,” Delegate Lorig Charkoudian stated.

This is why local leaders are applying pressure in Annapolis for funds to expand the program, which is designed to help some struggling through a lottery. Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins said, “We are going to bat for you. We are working hard for you, and we want to continue working to be sure our businesses thrive.”

The program is expected to help 40 businesses, but officials are hoping to help all who are affected across the board.

The other program is designed to help only those along Bonifant Street who have been operating before 2017.