Montgomery Co. roadwork to cause major delays for several months; drivers should seek alternate route

Montgomery Co. roadwork to cause major delays until 2022; drivers should seek alternate route

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Commuters in Montgomery County lookout for roadwork along a major road in Rockville.

Construction of a new Pepco substation will begin August 30th on Randolph Road between Parklawn Drive to Nebel Street. Drivers who normally use Randolph Road in the area may want to plan alternative routes in order to avoid delays. The traffic control plan will allow eastbound traffic only on Randolph Road. Westbound traffic on Randolph Road will be detoured to Parklawn Drive and directed to Rockville Pike (MD 355). Sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians throughout construction.

Transportation officials say construction will last six months, but weather and other issues could extend that schedule.

Work should continue through early 2022.

