Montgomery Co. restrictions lifted; mask mandate remains in certain establishments

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After a year and a half, many in our area are getting adjusted to lifted restrictions and reopening’s, but local officials are still reminding some not to ditch those masks just yet.

Montgomery County indoor capacity limits have been lifted, senior centers are open for visitors, also restaurants and bars are fully opened. Over 60% of residents have received both vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson, and as promised by officials, the county is able to move forward with less restrictions while wearing masks.

For now, wearing a mask is voluntary in county buildings for fully vaccinated residents; however, masks are still mandatory in schools, health care facilities and child care centers. Non-vaccinated residents should continue to wear masks.

County Deputy Health Officer Dr. James Bridgers said, “Those requirements regarding the masks are still in place outside of those settings where we still have requirements set forth, and transportation is another one.”

Businesses, churches or organizations may require residents to wear masks as well. The county government will reopen employee offices mid July.