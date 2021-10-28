Montgomery Co. residents react to mask mandate rollback

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, masks no are longer required but still recommended in Montgomery County, especially for the unvaccinated. Some residents say they plan to keep wearing them anyway.

“Here I am with my mask. It’s a global pandemic, so, mandate or not I feel like it’s my job to protect me and my household,” said David Garland in Gaithersburg.

Others were more than happy to shed their face coverings first thing Thursday morning.

“I walked in my gym today and they said you don’t have to wear a mask. I said, ‘yes!’ It was great, it’s a good feeling,” said Dion Mulvihill. “Oh my gosh, I could actually breathe while I worked out.”

Some residents say given the high vaccination rates in Montgomery County, it was about time to get rid of the mandate.

“At this point, it’s a formality, because let’s just be honest, you go to any bar or restaurant you have to drink you have to eat. By the time you get in there, the masks are completely off anyway,” said E. Emokpae.

The indoor mask mandate may not be in effect now, but it could come back in the future if health metrics change. Specifically, if community transmission ticks up to substantial levels again.

There are a few spots where you’ll still have to mask up though. The City of Takoma Park announced it will keep its mask order in place, and you are still required to wear masks in school buildings and on public transportation.