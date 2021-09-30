Montgomery Co. parking enforcement back in full effect; drivers could be at risk of getting towed

The county ramps up parking enforcement following the lifting of the Maryland state of emergency

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — If you have unpaid parking tickets in Montgomery County, you may be at risk of getting a boot or getting your car towed.

After nearly a year and a half, parking enforcement will be back in full effect starting November. Those drivers with more than 3 unpaid parking tickets could have their vehicles booted or towed. Parking enforcement was suspended in March last year to accommodate for the financial burden many were feeling because of the shutdown.

The county is also warning those cars with boots for over 3 days, a debt of $1,500 or more, violation of rush-hour zone restrictions or in an unsafe or abandoned condition may be towed right away. The decision to reinstate parking enforcement was made following the lifting of the Maryland state of emergency.

Drivers with outstanding parking tickets are encouraged to pay them online or by calling 240-453-0113. Drivers also can pay fines with cash at the parking stores, which are located at 809 Ellsworth Ave. In Spring (inside the town square garage) or 4720 Cheltenham drive in Bethesda (inside the Cheltenham garage). Both stores are open 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on county holidays.