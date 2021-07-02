Montgomery Co. mass vaccination site now closed

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Major changes are happening when it comes to mass vaccination sites in Montgomery County: those who might be interested in getting their COVID-19 vaccination in upcounty areas no longer have the option to go to Germantown.

Montgomery County officials announced the site at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus, where more than 73,000 people have visited to get their vaccination, closed on Friday.

According to the CDC, more than 65% (706,763) of Montgomery County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The county ranks #1 in the U.S.

As a large number of residents are vaccinated, officials say the number of people visiting the site dramatically decreased.

“We’ve begun to close the disparity between vaccination rates. We’re going to continue to make sure we reach everybody and make sure we get everyone vaccinated,” Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich said.

“We’re celebrating progress, but also recognizing that there’s more work and a different kind of work that has to go on moving forward,” Earl Stoddard of the Office of Emergency Management said.

On July 6, the county will open a new site at the Upcounty Regional Services Center.