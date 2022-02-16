Montgomery Co. makes it easier for biotech industry to expand

Zoning Text Amendment 21-09 is expected to help build the County’s reputation as a leader in biotechnology

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County wants more bio-health companies to move into the area, and this is why lawmakers are taking measures to expand.

The council approved zoning changes to expedite innovation and expansion in the bio-health industry. Councilmember Andrew Friedson, among other leaders, discussed how the amendment would help get companies up and running without going through an extended process.

The goal is to continue building the county’s reputation as a leader in biotechnology throughout silver spring and the I-270 corridor.

Biohealth priority campuses would now be able to run in the county’s commercial, residential, and employment office areas.

“It will roll out the red carpet in the bioindustry by significantly reducing the regulatory review process by 75 percent,” said Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County councilmember.

The changes are expected to attract many companies like united therapeutics in the heart of silver spring.

“The patients rely on the therapies that are made inside of these buildings,” said Thomas Kaufmann, senior director, Corporate Real estate, United Therapeutics Corp.

All council members co-sponsored this zoning change.