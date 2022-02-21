Montgomery Co. lifts face-covering requirement as fewer Covid-19 cases reported

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has been pretty tight on mask requirements since the very beginning but changes are to come starting Tuesday.

The council decided not to extend the indoor mask requirement as masks will no longer be required inside of bars, restaurants, gyms, and various stores in the county. Masks are still required in schools but the board plans to discuss their own policy later this week.

Some businesses will continue to require face coverings but county leaders left it to their discretion.

“It feels like you’re suffocating when working out so it feels good to finally take off the masks,” Armani Keys , a county resident.

Governor Hogan is also easing up on mandates masks as they are no longer required in state buildings starting Tuesday.

“The big thing for us is to have an eye on how things develop and to have a set of plans so we know what to do if things lighten up or when know what to do if things act more aggressively” Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich.

