Montgomery Co. leaders worry about local COVID-19 spread from White House

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Guests watch as U.S. President Donald Trump introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. With 38 days until the election, Trump tapped Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years and to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s proximity to Washington, D.C. and the White House can sometimes put the county on a worldwide stage, as we saw over the weekend with President Donald Trump’s visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda. Days after the President’s release, county leaders are warning residents about potential implications.

President Trump, along with other prominent figures, tested positive for coronavirus after attending a nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Rose Garden. It’s now being called a “super-spreader” event.

With Montgomery County and DC’s fluid borders, local leaders fear some of those who attended or worked at that event may have brought COVID-19 back to Montgomery County. With the White House remaining tight-lipped about contact tracing, Montgomery County health officials want to try and fill in the gaps.

“There may be some concerns about the level of contact tracing that has occurred,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, chief health officer for Montgomery County. “Get tested, so that you can know your status. It will also allow for us to have better accounting in terms of the scope for the potential cases that may be tied to that particular location, workspace or events.”

During a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, who has often voiced his disapproval of the President, once again called out President Donald Trump after he posted a tweet telling Americans not to be afraid of COVID-19.

“It’s kind of an insensitive message to the hundreds of thousands, millions of people affected by COVID. I found his comments insulting,” he said. “Most people don’t get what he got, in terms of treatment. He ought to be grateful.”

“I think you can see by the cases coming out of the little Rose Garden ceremony, what happens when you utterly disregard the safety measures,” Elrich said of the ceremony.

