Montgomery Co. leaders look to “restore public trust” in police investigations

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Monday marked one month since 21-year-old Ryan Leroux was shot and killed by Montgomery County Police officers at a McDonald’s in Gaithersburg on July 16.

The incident, body camera footage, and police dispatch audio are under review by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office as part of an agreement between the two jurisdictions, but Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker says it’s time to restore public trust when it comes to these investigations of officer-involved shootings.

Hucker claims Howard County’s State’s Attorney Office past investigations into police officers haven’t resulted in any findings against the department. In what he says is an effort to restore public trust, Hucker asked Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh if his office’s new Independent Investigations Unit could take over the Ryan Leroux case.

“Regardless of the facts in any of those cases, it would go a long way in restoring public trust and confidence in the independence of the investigation. Frosh told me state law doesn’t give him the legal authority until October 1st,” said Hucker in a press briefing on Monday.

At this point, Frosh can’t take up the case, but Hucker says he’s in talks with him to discuss other options and a potential takeover of the case in the future.