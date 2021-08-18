Montgomery Co. health officer Dr. Gayles resigns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles resigned from his position in an email sent to county officials Wednesday morning. His resignation is effective September 12.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Montgomery County for the past 4 years, including through the past 18 months related to Covid-19. It has been an honor to work alongside you all and provide health-related guidance across a host of important issues,” he said in an email to the county executive and council Wednesday morning just before 3 a.m.

Here’s the email Dr. Gayles sent to county leaders just before 3 o’clock this morning.



Officials say he’s been on vacation since last week. He won’t be on today’s weekly media briefing.@WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/2n2PkMq0Ip — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) August 18, 2021

Dr. Gayles became a Montgomery County household name during the local pandemic response. He, along with other county leaders, have held weekly briefings to update the public on the coronavirus pandemic since last Spring.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said, “His service to the residents of Montgomery County has been exemplary, and we are a healthier and safer County thanks to his work. Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Gayles has been a voice of reassurance and reason that our residents have counted on during the worst public health event in modern American history.”