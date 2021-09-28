Montgomery Co. extends free Ride On bus service until end of 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Transportation is essential for many to get from point A to B, whether it’s by car, bus or train — and when it comes to public transportation, Montgomery County is trying to make it easier for riders.

The county council voted for free buses to continue for the rest of the year. A recent report by the council’s Office of Legislative Oversight showed nearly half of Ride On customers make below $30,000 per year. The county waived bus fares for those who may have experienced hardships during the pandemic, but the waiver was expected to end on Thursday.

Nearly all council members sponsored the bill. Officials say it eliminates the cost burden from low-income residents as they continue to use public transportation to reach their jobs and conduct essential activities.

Montgomery County Council President, Tom Hucker said, “We obviously have to ensure that Ride-On buses continue to serve our communities that need it the most. That our residents have equitable and access to transportation.”

The resolution extends the bus system’s fare holiday to Jan. 1, 2022.