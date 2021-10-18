Montgomery Co. DEP director to lead EPA Chesapeake ; appointed by Biden

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — From serving a county in Maryland to now a whole region – a Montgomery County leader was secured into the top environmental positions in the area. Adam Ortiz, director of the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection will be appointed by President Biden to become EPA’s regional administrator for Region 3.

Ortiz is not leaving Maryland; he will work on the Biden-Harris environmental agenda from Delaware to D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

He also worked in Prince George’s County for many years before crossing county lines into Montgomery County. Ortiz says he’s honored to work with the united states environmental protection agency to assist the President Biden administration.

“They’re so serious about making a difference on climate change, they’re so serious about cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay, those are things near and dear to the hearts of folks in this region,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz also served three terms as mayor of Edmonston, Maryland. He will start his new role on Nov. 1.