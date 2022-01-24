Montgomery Co. could lift mask mandate early if cases drop

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Masks might not be required everywhere around our region. but Montgomery County is sticking to their mask mandate at least until the end of February.

During a briefing, Council President Gabe Albornoz explained the current status of the county and guidelines for indoor masking in public spaces. Officials will ditch masks with a combination of factors: if hospitalizations and community spread are both low and vaccination rates are high. We arere also told the mask mandate could also end early, but only if benchmarks are met at a faster pace.

A vote on extending the indoor mask mandate will take place later in the week. Data shows transmission of the omicron variant is dropping.

