NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The name of a major roadway might be changed in the near future all to honor a black historic figure in Montgomery County.

Officials are considering renaming Montrose Parkway to Josiah Henson Memorial Parkway, a road that runs through what was the plantation Henson worked on. The reverend who was known to fight for freedom and justice was born in Charles County, Maryland, but spent a lot of his life in the Rockville area. He was known to help over a hundred people escape slavery.

The proposal for the name change has strong support from members in the community. Montgomery County Councilmember, Hans Riemer said, “Josiah Henson lived here in Montgomery County. He’s one of our heroes, and he has never received his historical due. If you look around this county, you’ll see roads and buildings named for just about everybody except [Henson], a seminal figure.”

The Montgomery County Planning Board will further discuss the change on Thursday.

Josiah Henson Museum and Park opened last year in North Bethesda.