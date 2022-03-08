ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As gender-neutral bathrooms are becoming more common, Montgomery County is close to passing a bill that would make it the norm.

On Tuesday, the council heard from residents on passing legislation on all-gender bathrooms. After hearing from a list of people in favor, most council members seem to be on board with making those changes. It will take a few months to pass Bill 4-22, which would require an all-gender, single-user restroom to be available in public or county-owned facilities.

County leaders heard from business owners and members of the LGBTQ community. One supporter explained the dangers of using single-use restrooms for some.

“Being perceived as entering the wrong restroom is dangerous, it increases the likelihood of violence and it reinforces the minority stress disproportionality incurred by Maryland’s trans communities,” said Lee Blinder with Maryland Soccerplex.

“I’m just surprised that it takes legislation to do this, I can’t believe the county hasn’t already done this, it’s disappointing that this hasn’t been done previously and I’m glad we’re going to address it through this legislation,” Hans Riemer, a Montgomery County council member.

The bill will go to the commission, then get a final vote.