Montgomery Co. calls for improvements to I-495/I-270 Managed Lane Plan 

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders are still calling for careful consideration when it comes back to the vote on Maryland’s I-495/I-270 managed lanes plan.

The Transportation Policy Board is set to reconsider the environmental impact on the project. Before any work can begin along those major roads, it must pass an environmental quality test. No one likes traffic, and that’s why many people have different opinions on how to relieve our daily congestion.

Some think widening part of the beltway and adding toll lanes is a solution, while others believe building a train along 270 from Frederick to DC would be best. The current proposal shows toll lanes that would run from Rockville to Gaithersburg. Advocates say new lanes would bring more drivers, and ultimately, more pollution.

“The toll rates are crazy, and there isn’t enough accountability. They start out sounding kind of small, but they can ramp up over the years in a way that will lead to the sort of tolls that I ended up paying in Virginia,” Cheryl Kagan (D) of Montgomery County District 17 said.

Edgar Gonzalez of the Suburban Maryland Transportation Alliance said, “Northern Virginia, where the economic development is happening, and that’s what we’re trying to do; build a road that connects major economic centers in the region.”

The board is expected to vote on the state’s plan July 21st.